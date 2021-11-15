Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 103,794.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Belden were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Belden by 646.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 75,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Belden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $67.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

