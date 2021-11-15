Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 109,150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.