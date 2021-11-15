Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $1,702,800.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,533.59 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,479.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,428.73.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

