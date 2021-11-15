Michael B. Gustafson Sells 3,000 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PDFS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. 261,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

