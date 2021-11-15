Millennium Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,719 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11,199.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $22,706,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SBSW opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

