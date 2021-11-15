Millennium Management LLC Invests $11.25 Million in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $203,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $547,000.

ZTAQU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

