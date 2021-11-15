Millennium Management LLC Invests $12.18 Million in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 548,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNTA opened at $12.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

