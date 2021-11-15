Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,623.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $52.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.