Millennium Management LLC Sells 279,001 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

UBS stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

