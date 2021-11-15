Millennium Management LLC Sells 372,417 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 639,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 197.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 258,929 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $846,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 35.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,445.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

