Millennium Management LLC Sells 428,692 Shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vine Energy were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of VEI stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. Vine Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $18.42.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

