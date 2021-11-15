MobileCoin Market Cap Tops $968.85 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $968.85 million and $2.82 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $13.05 or 0.00020533 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

Get MobileCoin alerts:

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

MobileCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.