Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Short Interest Update

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 104,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYSRF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock remained flat at $$2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.