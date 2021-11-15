Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, Zacks reports.
Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
