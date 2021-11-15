Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

