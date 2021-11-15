Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.72

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $9.75. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 205 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $478,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

