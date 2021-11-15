Morgan Stanley Buys 1,244,148 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of NOV worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NOV by 38.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NOV by 152.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.76 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

