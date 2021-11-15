Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Balchem worth $26,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Balchem by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $165.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average of $138.13. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $165.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

