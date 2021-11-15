Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,787 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 196,106 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,983,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITCI stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.