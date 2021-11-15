Morgan Stanley Purchases 571,667 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 777,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $26,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 44,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $36.00 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.