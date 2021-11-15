MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €54.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.00 ($92.94).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a fifty-two week high of €101.90 ($119.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.15 and a 200-day moving average of €53.63.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

