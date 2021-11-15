MovieBloc 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.39 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $67.71 million and $11.39 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00223156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00086399 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,763,020,536 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

