M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PML. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.0% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

