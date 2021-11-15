M&R Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $45,355,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 533.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,773,000 after purchasing an additional 606,035 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Summit Insights raised their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

