M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $80.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $81.79.

