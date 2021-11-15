M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $259.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

