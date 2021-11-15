MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,219,000 after purchasing an additional 161,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 189,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $87.18. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.08. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

