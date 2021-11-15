NANJCOIN One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,508.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 86.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One NANJCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded 52% lower against the dollar. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $883,580.41 and approximately $3,508.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00221586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00086705 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

