Nasdacoin (NSD) One Day Volume Tops $13,256.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $282,332.13 and approximately $13,256.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 80% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,418,023 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

