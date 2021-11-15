National Bankshares Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$13.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.