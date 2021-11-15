National Bankshares Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.61.

TA opened at C$13.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.39. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$8.33 and a 1 year high of C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -1.83%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

