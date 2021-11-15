National Bankshares Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$22.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.79.

CAS opened at C$14.33 on Friday. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 466,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Insiders have sold 147,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,045 over the last quarter.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

