National Grid (LON:NG) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

NG stock opened at GBX 977.80 ($12.78) on Monday. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The firm has a market cap of £35.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 929.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 932.45.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

