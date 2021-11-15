Navigation Wealth Management Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up 3.0% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSX. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.79. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

