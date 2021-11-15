Needham & Company LLC Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $335.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $295.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $280.09 on Friday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.77 and a twelve month high of $291.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day moving average is $253.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

