NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Lessened by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.