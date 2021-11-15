NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.26 Million

Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce sales of $233.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.81 million to $233.70 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $228.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.80 million to $854.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $886.63 million, with estimates ranging from $882.10 million to $891.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 625,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 370,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

