Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,215,000 after acquiring an additional 48,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $97.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

