Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 183,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 105,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 68,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $279.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

