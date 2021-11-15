Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $360.97 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

