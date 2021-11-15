Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $39.68 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $434.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

