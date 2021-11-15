Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

GS stock opened at $405.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.33 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.