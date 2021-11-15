Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $61,003,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $52,760,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $51,128,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $68.00 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

