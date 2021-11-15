Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.82 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

