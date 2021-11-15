Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

IDV opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

