Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEXXY. HSBC began coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15. Nexi has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $24.00.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

