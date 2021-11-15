Nicholas Moakes Buys 28,436 Shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes purchased 28,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,857.80 ($39,009.41).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Nicholas Moakes purchased 14,252 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,964.60 ($19,551.35).

On Wednesday, October 13th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 1,422 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.22 ($1,876.43).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 104.50 ($1.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,979. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

