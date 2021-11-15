Nimiq (NIM) Achieves Market Cap of $73.94 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $73.94 million and $1.67 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,884.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.23 or 0.07155412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00411916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $668.97 or 0.01047150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00086010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.46 or 0.00418652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00272854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00243940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,192,018,364 coins and its circulating supply is 8,577,768,364 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

