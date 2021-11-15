nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,770 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of nLIGHT worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,763 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in nLIGHT by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,531 shares of company stock worth $4,269,752 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $26.98 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

