Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $4,259.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $21.06 or 0.00034460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,336 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

