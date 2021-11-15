Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 303.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 250,752 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $538.67 million, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

